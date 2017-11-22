News
15 hours ago Bodyguard Dies in 90s-Style Moscow Shootout With National Guard
15 hours ago Kremlin Rallies to Defend Billionaire Kerimov, Held in France for Fraud
17 hours ago Russian Patient Dies After Lying on Hospital Floor While Doctors Walk Past
Russian Patient Dies After Lying on Hospital Floor While Doctors Walk Past
Children in Russian Arctic Brave -50 Celsius to Attend School
Russian Labor Official Tells Russians to Stop Partying and Start Working
Russian Woman Who Won Record-Breaking Lottery Overwhelmed by Threats
This Is how Students Get to School in the Russian Arctic

Nov 22, 2017 — 16:43
— Update: 12:57

This Is how Students Get to School in the Russian Arctic

Nov 22, 2017 — 16:43
— Update: 12:57
Screenshot Youtube

The school day in Russia’s northeastern republic of Sakha ended in time for a vicious snowstorm to accompany children during their walk home.

A blogger in the region posted a video of their treacherous march on his Twitter feed. Whipped by the freezing winds and snow, the children are seen not so much walking as tumbling over, pulling each other along.

A local news outlet reported that winds reached speeds of 108 kilometers per hour and that temperatures reached as low as minus 30 Celsius.

Luckily for the schoolchildren, today’s classes were canceled.

