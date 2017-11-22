This Is how Students Get to School in the Russian Arctic

The school day in Russia’s northeastern republic of Sakha ended in time for a vicious snowstorm to accompany children during their walk home.
A blogger in the region posted a video of their treacherous march on his Twitter feed. Whipped by the freezing winds and snow, the children are seen not so much walking as tumbling over, pulling each other along.
A local news outlet reported that winds reached speeds of 108 kilometers per hour and that temperatures reached as low as minus 30 Celsius.
Luckily for the schoolchildren, today’s classes were canceled.