May 23 2018 - 15:05

Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Sing Official 2018 World Cup Song

Will Smith (Gage Skidmore / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Popular actor Will Smith and singer Nicky Jam will record the official song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, U.S. media outlets reported this week.

Every World Cup features an official anthem that is performed at official ceremonies of the tournament. Past anthems include Shakira's "Waka Waka", Il Divo's "The Time of Our Lives," and Pitbull's "We Are One (Ole Ola)."

Let the World Cup 2018 (Memes) Begin!

"Nicky Jam and Will Smith are producing the new copa de football, they're doing it together," reggaeton producer DJ Nelson told the Vibe entertainment news outlet. "They're making this big song and it's just so crazy."

The official song is expected to be unveiled this Friday, three weeks before the start of the tournament, and is also expected to feature Albanian singer Era Istrefi.  

Earlier this week, Will Smith posted a photo on his Instagram account with himself and Nicky Jam holding the official World Cup 2018 ball. The sign under read "Nicky Jam - Diplo - Estrefie - Will Smith. One life to live. Live it up."

