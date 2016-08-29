Famous Russian Daughter-in-law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl

Anastasia Ignatova, the daughter-in-law of Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov, is to appear in the 2017 edition of the iconic Pirelli calendar, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Monday.

Ignatova is the only non-actress to feature in the publication, which boasts a host of famous faces including Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman and Kate Winslet. She is a lecturer at Moscow State Institute of Political Theory, and “entrepreneur in the medical field,” according to Pirelli.

Impressive though such achievement is, it seems certain the pin-up has more to do with a business tie-up between Rostec and Pirelli. Both companies own shares in Pirelli Tyre Russia, a holding which owns two tire plants in the Russian cities of Voronezh and Kirov. Pirelli's investments in Russia are estimated to be worth more than 400 million euros ($447 million), Vedomosti reported.

“Pirelli and Rostec are both interested in a long-term partnership," Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told Vedomosti in 2015. "We plan to maintain our level of investment and the level of cooperation between our two companies,” he said.