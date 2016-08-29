Russia
Famous Russian Daughter-in-law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
1 hour ago Bloomberg: Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin proposes to pay $5 billion for Bashneft controlling stake
3 hours ago Burger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired By Pavlensky Stunts
Uzbekistan on Life Support: Country Ponders Future Without Islam Karimov
U.S., Russia Considering Joint Attack on Aleppo – Reports
Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase
Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized

Famous Russian Daughter-in-law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl

Aug. 29 2016 — 20:25
— Update: 20:26

Famous Russian Daughter-in-law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl

Aug. 29 2016 — 20:25
— Update: 20:26
Pirelli Calendar 2017 by Peter Lindbergh — Teaser

Anastasia Ignatova, the daughter-in-law of Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov, is to appear in the 2017 edition of the iconic Pirelli calendar, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Monday.

Ignatova is the only non-actress to feature in the publication, which boasts a host of famous faces including Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman and Kate Winslet. She is a lecturer at Moscow State Institute of Political Theory, and “entrepreneur in the medical field,” according to Pirelli.

Impressive though such achievement is, it seems certain the pin-up has more to do with a business tie-up between Rostec and Pirelli. Both companies own shares in Pirelli Tyre Russia, a holding which owns two tire plants in the Russian cities of Voronezh and Kirov. Pirelli's investments in Russia are estimated to be worth more than 400 million euros ($447 million), Vedomosti reported.

“Pirelli and Rostec are both interested in a long-term partnership," Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told Vedomosti in 2015. "We plan to maintain our level of investment and the level of cooperation between our two companies,” he said.

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny ...

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) and how themes from “Grand Theft Auto” and “Hamlet” combined to make one of the most beloved Soviet films of ...

