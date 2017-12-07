Why Was a Russian Ambulance Helping an Injured Man in Stockholm?

The ambulance bore all the markings of a Russian emergency vehicle, including a Russian license plate.

A Russian ambulance was seen in southern Stockholm on Wednesday night, helping a man who fell ill, the Swedish Aftonbladet tabloid reported .

“Why is a Russian ambulance working in the south[ern neighborhood of Stockholm?]" Mans Johasson, the author a tweet featuring the ambulance, asked.



Social media users speculated that the ambulance was participating in a film or that it belonged to the Russian Embassy in Stockholm, the state-run TASS news agency reported.



The real reason was even more bizarre.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that the ambulance was actually sent to Stockholm to bring an injured client back to Russia.

The ambulance reportedly stopped to help an injured pedestrian on the final stretch of its 860-kilometer-journey.

“I didn't think there was anything nefarious about a Russian ambulance in Stockholm, I was just curious as I've never seen a foreign ambulance here,” Johasson wrote on Twitter.