Who Is Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Permanent Prime Minister?

Medvedev likes to swim every day and train with weights. He is a keen amateur photographer.

Dmitry Medvedev Kremlin Press Service

Vladimir Putin, sworn in on Monday for another six years as Russian president, has nominated Dmitry Medvedev again to be his prime minister. Here's an introduction to the 52-year-old Medvedev, a long-time Putin ally who has already served as prime minister since 2012. — Medvedev, like Putin, was born in Soviet Leningrad, now called St Petersburg. A law graduate, both he and Putin were close to the late Anatoly Sobchak, mayor of the city from 1991-1996. Sobchak is often spoken of as Putin's political mentor. — Medvedev worked with Putin in the early 1990s in St Petersburg city hall where Putin headed the Committee for Foreign Affairs. Medvedev then worked as a legal affairs director at a big timber firm. — Putin, on becoming prime minister in 1999, appointed Medvedev to a senior position in Moscow. When an ailing Boris Yeltsin named Putin acting president, Putin made Medvedev deputy head of his presidential administration. Medvedev went on to successfully run Putin's first presidential election campaign.

— Medvedev then held senior management oversight roles at gas giant Gazprom and did a stint as Putin's chief-of-staff before taking on the role of First Deputy Prime Minister, where he was responsible for implementing big national projects. — Putin hit a problem in 2008. He had served two consecutive presidential terms and was barred by the constitution from serving a third. Putin solved the puzzle by naming Medvedev as his handpicked presidential successor and by becoming prime minister himself instead. The ruling tandem lasted from 2008-2012. — Medvedev as president cultivated an image as a more pro-Western and liberal figure than Putin and styled himself a crusading anti-corruption campaigner. For a while, some Russians and foreign leaders thought the country was really changing course and that Medvedev had genuine autonomy. That turned out to be short-lived. Putin returned to the presidency in 2012 and made Medvedev his prime minister in what critics said was a cynical job swap.

