White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

U.S. Sanctions against Russia will remain in place until the Crimean peninsula is returned to Ukraine, the White House has announced.

Presidential Press Secretary Sean Spicer described the process of lifting sanctions as a “non-starter.”

“With respect to the sanctions that specifically deal with Ukraine and Crimea, I think that Ambassador Haley, [Washington's representative to the United Nations], has spoken very, very clearly about that,” Spicer told journalists on Wednesday. “Until Russia leaves Crimea, those sanctions are a non-starter.”