Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
28 minutes ago White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine
16 hours ago The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
19 hours ago Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
Russia
Russia Set to Send 'Bull Terrier’ Ambassador to Washington
Russia
Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle
Russia
Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
Russia
Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
28 minutes ago White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine
16 hours ago The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
19 hours ago Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

Feb 9, 2017 — 10:35
— Update: 11:03

White House Says Russia Sanctions Will Remain Until Crimea Returned to Ukraine

Feb 9, 2017 — 10:35
— Update: 11:03
Steven Green / Flickr

U.S. Sanctions against Russia will remain in place until the Crimean peninsula is returned to Ukraine, the White House has announced.

Presidential Press Secretary Sean Spicer described the process of lifting sanctions as a “non-starter.”

“With respect to the sanctions that specifically deal with Ukraine and Crimea, I think that Ambassador Haley, [Washington's representative to the United Nations], has spoken very, very clearly about that,” Spicer told journalists on Wednesday. “Until Russia leaves Crimea, those sanctions are a non-starter.”

Read More: Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

A group of six U.S. senators launched a bill on Wednesday which would stop U.S. President Donald Trump from lifting sanctions against Russia without the approval of Congress.

The bill would force the Trump administration to prove that the Russian government was not “undermining” Ukrainian sovereignty before sanctions could be eased or lifted. The White House would also have to show that Moscow was not supporting cyber-attacks against U.S. institutions. Both houses of Congress would then have 120 days to reject the proposed changes.

Read More: Russia Set to Send 'Bull Terrier’ Ambassador to Washington

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the politicians backing the proposal. “To provide [sanctions[ relief at this time would send the wrong signal to Russia and our allies who face Russian oppression,” he said in a statement. “Sanctions relief must be earned, not given.”

Related
Meanwhile…
The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
Russia
Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
Russia
Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

Russia Set to Send 'Bull Terrier’ Ambassador to Washington

12 hours ago

Russia appears to be falling back on Soviet-era policy of disarmament as the focal point for relations with the U.S.

16 hours ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

19 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

19 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

21 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

22 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

23 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

16 hours ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

19 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

19 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

16 hours ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

19 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

19 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

The Rapist and the Thief

Russia's presidential-campaigning anti-corruption crusader is a convicted criminal again, but he's not alone.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

The Rapist and the Thief

Russia's presidential-campaigning anti-corruption crusader is a convicted criminal again, but he's not alone.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

The Rapist and the Thief

Russia's presidential-campaigning anti-corruption crusader is a convicted criminal again, but he's not alone.

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

16 hours ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

19 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

19 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

1 day ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
1 day ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is a window of possibility for both horrible and unbelievably optimistic scenarios.

Print edition — today

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

2 days, 20 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

21 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

22 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

23 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

15 hours ago

Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

15 hours ago

A suspended sentence for leading Putin critic surprised no one, and it isn’t about to end his presidential ambitions.

15 hours ago

Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

15 hours ago

A suspended sentence for leading Putin critic surprised no one, and it isn’t about to end his presidential ambitions.

15 hours ago

Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

15 hours ago

A suspended sentence for leading Putin critic surprised no one, and it isn’t about to end his presidential ambitions.

16 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From tartar and ceviche to crayfish and from spicy Asian food to a wine bar with 800 vintages - pick a restaurant for a night out or lunch.

see more

16 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From tartar and ceviche to crayfish and from spicy Asian food to a wine bar with 800 vintages - pick a restaurant for a night out or lunch.

1 day ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

16 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

From tartar and ceviche to crayfish and from spicy Asian food to a wine bar with 800 vintages - pick a restaurant for a night out or lunch.

New issue — today

February 09

Love Across Borders; Navalny Verdict; Cool Running Consul
2 days ago
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples
2 days ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

1 day ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

1 day ago

Pro-Russian Guerilla Commander Mikhail 'Givi' Tolstykh Assassinated in Donetsk

1 day ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

1 day ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

1 day ago

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

1 day ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

Thu. Feb. 09

More events
Triptych Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

1 day ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

1 day ago

Pro-Russian Guerilla Commander Mikhail 'Givi' Tolstykh Assassinated in Donetsk

1 day ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

1 day ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

1 day ago

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

1 day ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

21 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

22 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

23 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

Five Exhibits You Need To See

1 day ago
From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 day ago
Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals ...

Five Exhibits You Need To See

1 day ago
From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for ...

Most Read

The Rapist and the Thief

Russia Set to Send 'Bull Terrier’ Ambassador to Washington

Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+