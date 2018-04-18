News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 18 2018 - 12:04

White House Tells Russia That New Sanctions Are Not Coming — Media Report

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has reportedly informed Russia that it does not plan to impose new sanctions “in the near future."

Within the past month, the United States has expelled 60 Russian diplomats and imposed sanctions against 24 Russians, including Putin allies, over “malign activity” including alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election. Moscow has denied any wrongdoing and has launched countermeasures including diplomatic expulsions.

An official at Russia’s embassy in Washington was cited by Interfax as saying that the White House sent a letter informing Russia that additional sanctions against the country have been delayed.

“I confirm that the Russian Embassy in Washington was informed that there will be no new sanctions in the near future,” an unnamed Russian Foreign Ministry official told Interfax on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, a senior U.S. administration official said that Trump had delayed imposing additional sanctions on Russia and was unlikely to approve them unless Moscow carried out a new cyberattack or another provocation.

Last week, U.S. representative at the UN Nikki Haley had suggested that Washington was preparing to release new measures punishing Moscow’s support for the Syrian regime.

On Tuesday, Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Haley may have suggested new sanctions over “some momentary confusion.”

Haley fired back at the White House economic adviser on Tuesday over his remarks that she may have been confused.

"With all due respect, I don't get confused," Haley, a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet, told Fox News.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

