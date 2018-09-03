White House Releases Coin Commemorating Trump-Putin Summit

The White House has released a “historic moments” coin commemorating the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier this summer.

Putin and Trump sat down for their first bilateral meeting in Helsinki on July 16. The summit was hailed as a success in Moscow but was widely criticised in the United States for Trump’s failure to challenge Putin over claims of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

New York Times journalist Kenneth Vogel tweeted over the weekend that the White House Communications Agency had minted a coin commemorating the Helsinki summit.