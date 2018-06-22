World Cup Fans Confuse Russian City Names

There are 11 host cities for the World Cup, but getting there is not always easy.

Several Swiss fans were in for a surprise after booking a hotel in Rostov Veliky — a Golden Ring city outside Moscow — instead of Rostov-on-Don, one of the World Cup host cities, where Switzerland was playing Brazil.

The tourists reportedly dialed 112 after being unable to locate their hotel, only to be told that they were in the wrong city, the Interfax news agency reported.