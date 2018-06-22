News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 22 2018 - 12:06

World Cup Fans Confuse Russian City Names

Gleb Garanich / Reuters

There are 11 host cities for the World Cup, but getting there is not always easy.

Several Swiss fans were in for a surprise after booking a hotel in Rostov Veliky — a Golden Ring city outside Moscow — instead of Rostov-on-Don, one of the World Cup host cities, where Switzerland was playing Brazil.

The tourists reportedly dialed 112 after being unable to locate their hotel, only to be told that they were in the wrong city, the Interfax news agency reported.

Read More
Fan Braves Stormy Seas, Stormier Politics to Reach World Cup

To prevent future mishaps, hotels in Rostov Veliky are checking up on foreign bookings, the report added.

The Yaroslavl tourism authorities have promised to invite the Swiss fans to visit “one of the region’s oldest cities,” Interfax reported.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, several Chinese fans were stranded in Volgograd — another World Cup host city.

In two separate incidents, a Chinese man and two women were stuck at the train station with tickets departing from the similar-sounding Vologda, the head of Russia’s Transportation Ministry Yevgeny Dietrich told Interfax.

“We helped them and explained that Vologda and Volgograd are different cities and are about 1,500 kilometers apart,” he said.

What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)
Opinion
May 28 2018
What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)
Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Sing Official 2018 World Cup Song
News
May 23 2018
Will Smith and Nicky Jam to Sing Official 2018 World Cup Song
School's Not Out: Students at Elite Russian University Take On the World Cup
News
May 24 2018
School's Not Out: Students at Elite Russian University Take On the World Cup

Latest news

Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking
News
June 22 2018
Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking
Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia
News
June 22 2018
Ahead of Rumored Trump-Putin Summit, Flurry of U.S. Officials Visit Russia
Russia Cuts Back HIV Adoption Ban
News
June 22 2018
Russia Cuts Back HIV Adoption Ban

Most read

News

Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow

News

Russia Warns of ‘Tough Response’ to New U.S. Military Space Force

News

Foreign World Cup Fans Jailed in Russia

News

Burger King Pulls Ad Suggesting Women Bear Babies of World Cup Stars

News

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

Sign up for our weekly newsletter