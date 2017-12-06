What do Regular Russians Think of the IOC’s Olympic Doping Ban?

In Moscow, news that Russia's entire Olympic team had been barred from next year’s Winter Games was still sinking in on Wednesday afternoon.



In the latest chapter of the Russian doping scandal, the International Olympic Committee’s President Thomas Bach on Tuesday evening announced that Russian athletes and officials were being barred from competing in South Korea in February.

There is still a ray of hope — Russian athletes can apply to a special IOC panel to be exempt from the ban if they can prove they are clean.

But even those who are approved will only be able to compete under a neutral flag. That means no Russian tricolor or national anthem in Pyeongchang.

The Moscow Times went to Prospekt Mira's Olympic stadium in Moscow — built for the 1980 Summer Olympics — to ask what Russians think of the IOC’s ruling.

Martha, 23, architect

“It’s disgusting. Our ice-hockey team is the strongest in the world.”



Lyudmila Sherenkina, 48-year-old manager at cleaning firm

“The ban is pure nonsense. Any country is at risk once sport becomes political. Athletes should represent their own country. Their country sends them [to the Olympics] as emissaries of hope and supports them.

“I will definitely watch the Olympics to support our athletes!"

Yevgeny, 73

“We shouldn’t have doped in the first place. We should have never stooped that low. We should’ve used our minds yesterday, and not just now when we’re faced with the facts."

Igor, 40, engineer

"This is undoubtedly a politicized decision."