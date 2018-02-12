What Caused the Deadly Plane Crash Outside Moscow?

Russian investigators have said they are considering several causes for Sunday’s deadly plane crash outside Moscow, including bad weather, human error and poor maintenance of the plane.

All 65 passengers and 6 crew members on board the Saratov Airlines jet died when it crashed in the Moscow region minutes after taking off from Domodedovo Airport. On Sunday, President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and ordered a special commission to investigate the incident.

Various theories were circulating in Russian media about the causes of Sunday’s crash.

The Kommersant business daily reported on Monday that the leading theories to explain the crash of the Antonov An-148 include a fire in the plane’s engine, a faulty speedometer or possible ice buildup.

According to experts interviewed by the newspaper, a sudden engine breakdown was the most likely cause of the airliner’s crash. Security camera footage published on social media late on Sunday showed what looked like an explosion close to the ground, followed by a ball of fire crossing the sky.