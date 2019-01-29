A top Russian official has accused Western intelligence agencies of preparing for the possibility of civil war and the breakup of the country into separate regions.

In 2017, U.S.-funded media reported on a movie about a Siberian secessionist movement spearheaded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros and the State Department. Soros and the U.S. are routinely accused of interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs and backing pro-democracy “color revolutions” in countries bordering Russia in the post-Soviet period.