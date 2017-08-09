Weekend in Moscow: Celebrate India Day

Summer may have arrived two months late this year, but now that it’s here you get to enjoy Moscow’s outdoor activities. Our pick for this weekend is a trip to India — in Sokolniki Park.

On Saturday and Sunday the SITA Indian National Cultural Center will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Russia with a huge party in the park.

On stage will be Russian and Indian singers and performers, a real Indian wedding, and Indian film classics. Kids can take part in a chess tournament, drawing classes and traditional games. For the adults — yoga classes, Ayurveda healing, cooking and dancing classes, and henna designs on your hands. Bring an extra bag to stock up on traditional Indian spices, teas and other delicacies at the market place. Don’t worry about lunch — there will be plenty of real Indian food on sale.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 1st Luchevoi Prosek in the center of the park. Entrance is free.