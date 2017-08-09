Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Weekend in Moscow: Celebrate India Day
1 hour ago Ukrainian Man Falls Asleep on a Raft, Wakes Up Off Crimean Coast
1 hour ago Adidas Closes More Stores in Russia as Sales Shrink
Moscow
The Secret Life of Russian Words
Moscow
Mass Brawl Breaks Out on Moscow Construction Site
Moscow
Deadly Shooting at Moscow Court Could Be Result of Negligence
Moscow
U.S. Embassy Vacates Moscow Premises, Denies Visa Refusal Claims
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Weekend in Moscow: Celebrate India Day

Aug 9, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:52

Weekend in Moscow: Celebrate India Day

Aug 9, 2017 — 13:00
— Update: 13:52
A grand celebration of India Day in Sokolniki Park. Moskva News Agency

Summer may have arrived two months late this year, but now that it’s here you get to enjoy Moscow’s outdoor activities. Our pick for this weekend is a trip to India — in Sokolniki Park.

On Saturday and Sunday the SITA Indian National Cultural Center will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and Russia with a huge party in the park.

On stage will be Russian and Indian singers and performers, a real Indian wedding, and Indian film classics. Kids can take part in a chess tournament, drawing classes and traditional games. For the adults — yoga classes, Ayurveda healing, cooking and dancing classes, and henna designs on your hands. Bring an extra bag to stock up on traditional Indian spices, teas and other delicacies at the market place. Don’t worry about lunch — there will be plenty of real Indian food on sale.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 1st Luchevoi Prosek in the center of the park. Entrance is free.

Park

Sokolniki

+7 (499) 393 9222
Ulitsa Sokolnichesky Val 1/1
Sokolniki

Read more


Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+