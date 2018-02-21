News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 21 2018 - 14:02

Moscow Braces for Coldest Week of 2018

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Temperatures in Moscow are set to drop below minus 20 degrees Celsius next week with the lowest temperature of minus 24 C projected for Monday night.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Emergency Situations told the Interfax news agency there may be a spike in household fires as a result of faulty heating equipment.

Parts of Russia Descend Into -60 Celsius Winter

The lowest temperature ever recorded in Moscow was minus 42.2 C on Jan. 17 1940, according to the state-run TASS news agency. The lowest temperature recorded last winter was minus 29.8 C, the agency said.

Several weeks ago, a temperature of minus 69 C was recorded in the Sakha republic in northeast Russia. Unfazed locals reportedly joined in the traditional icy plunge on the eve of the Epiphany on Jan. 19.

