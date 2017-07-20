Growth in Russia's Arms Exports Predicted After 5-Year Lull

Russia’s weapons exports are projected to grow in 2017 for the first time in five years, the RBC news outlet has reported.



Russia was the second largest global arms exporter in 2016 with sales amounting to $6.3 billion — a 9 percent decrease from the previous year, according to the British military analytics company Jane’s Information Group cited by RBC.

Jane’s predicts Russia’s weapons exports will increase to over $7 billion this year, making this the first rise since 2012. According to the report, “Russia has a strong portfolio of orders up to 2020.”

The figures on arms exports presented by Jane’s reflect deliveries that already took place, rather than concluded contracts for future deliveries.