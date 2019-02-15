News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Feb. 15 2019 - 13:02

We Won't Allow a Color Revolution in Venezuela, Moscow Says

Leonardo Munoz / EPA / TASS

Russia’s position on Venezuela is to prevent American-backed regime change, the country’s Foreign Ministry has announced, amid a jostle for power among rival political factions in the crisis-struck Latin American country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of backing a coup in his country after Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as president. Moscow and Beijing have continued to express support for Maduro, who retains control over key state institutions including the military.

Read More
Russia Warns U.S. Against Meddling in Venezuela Crisis

“Our goal is to prevent another color – or black and white – [revolution] tailor-made by the Americans,” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying by the RBC news website Thursday.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya warned “hot heads” against military intervention in Venezuela after U.S. President Donald Trump called it “an option” two weeks ago.

“We are categorically against it,” Nebenzya was cited as saying by The Wall Street Journal while standing next to Venezuela's foreign minister, who announced a 50-country coalition against foreign interference outside the Security Council chambers.

Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Denounces Venezuela Coup Attempt as 'Monstrous' U.S. Meddling
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
News
Jan. 24 2019
Russia Cautions U.S. Against Military Intervention in Venezuela, Reports
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 24 2019
Maduro’s Collapse Would Be a Defeat for Putin Too (Op-ed)


Latest news

U.S. Investor Arrested in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud
News
Feb. 15 2019
U.S. Investor Arrested in Moscow on Suspicion of Fraud
No Offensive Planned in Syria's Idlib, Kremlin Says
News
Feb. 15 2019
No Offensive Planned in Syria's Idlib, Kremlin Says
Russia’s Military Vows to 'Prevent Invasion' of Polar Bears in Arctic Town
Meanwhile…
Feb. 15 2019
Russia’s Military Vows to 'Prevent Invasion' of Polar Bears in Arctic Town

Most read

Meanwhile…

Reebok Admits Cunnilingus Is No Joke in Russia

Meanwhile…

Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

News

After Jailing of Jehovah’s Witness, Human Rights Activists Warn of 'Wave' of Arrests

News

Russia Moves to Mask Its Soldiers' Digital Trail

News

Putin’s Ambitious Plan to Overhaul Russia’s Economy Will Cost $390 Bln, Government Estimates

Sign up for our weekly newsletter