U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude
Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)
Talk of U.S.-Russia Thaw Premature, Says Kremlin Spokesman
Russian Hacker Claims U.S. Agents Pressured Him to Confess to Clinton Cyberattack
‘WCry’ Virus Reportedly Infects Russian Interior Ministry's Computer Network

May 12, 2017 — 20:32
— Update: 20:32

Pixabay

An unknown number of computers at the Russian Interior Ministry have been infected with a virus that is crippling computers around the world this Friday, according to the news sites Mediazona and Varlamov.ru.

The virus has reportedly infected the Interior Ministry’s internal computer system, though it’s unknown how many machines are affected.

Cyber experts say the Russian government’s computers have likely succumbed to the “WCry” virus (also known by the names “WannaCry” and “WannaCryptor”). This virus encrypts a computer’s files and then charges victims a fee to recover their data.

On May 12, the WCry virus is believed to have infected the British National Health Service, the Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica, and the Russian company Megafon. There are more than 45,000 infected computers around the world, according to the website Intel.malwaretech.com. Most cases so far have been in Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan.

The Russian online store Svyaznoy told the website Meduza that it is working to keep its computers from being infected by the WCry virus. Representatives from phone service provider Beeline, meanwhile, told Meduza that the company successfully deflected a hacker attack on Friday.

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

Perfect As You Aren't; Forest Firefighters; Siberian Prisoner

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

