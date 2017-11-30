News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
9 hours ago Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
10 hours ago Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’
News
Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
News
Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
News
Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’
News
Rainbow Flags Get Green Light at Russia's World Cup
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Water Pipe Explosion Leaves 600,000 Muscovites Without Heating

Nov 30, 2017 — 13:23
— Update: 15:24

Water Pipe Explosion Leaves 600,000 Muscovites Without Heating

Nov 30, 2017 — 13:23
— Update: 15:24

A late-night underground water pipe explosion has injured several people and left hundreds of households without heating in eastern Moscow.

Five people were hospitalized with burns when a water main burst late on Wednesday. Over half a million residents in up to 2,000 buildings were left in freezing weather conditions without hot water or heating, RBC business portal reported.

By Thursday morning, some residents complained that the services were still down, despite claims by emergency authorities that they had fully restored supplies, the Kommersant business daily reported.

The water main exploded at two locations in eastern Moscow, the Emergency Situations Ministry said, as reported by Kommersant. Hundreds of kindergartens, schools and hospitals were affected, according to the report published Thursday.

Amateur footage of the explosion’s aftermath posted by independent radio station Ekho Moskvy showed steam rising from the ground and emergency crews working to contain the accident.

“Everything is in scalding water, people are being forced to sit on top of their cars,” the boy who filmed the video is heard as saying.

A woman at the scene shouts for him to leave the scene: “God forbid, everything is going to collapse!”

Related
News
Moscow's Historic Pushkin Museum Evacuated After Catching Fire
City
Fire at Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Building Claims 3 Lives
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+