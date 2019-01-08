WADA to Inspect Moscow Lab for Doping Violations

With the clock ticking towards new sanctions, Russian authorities said on Monday they would allow a World Anti-Doping Agency inspection team to return to a Moscow laboratory to retrieve data it had earlier been denied.

Russia's Sport Minister Pavel Kolobkov said WADA officials would return to Moscow on Wednesday. WADA also confirmed in a press release that a three-person expert team would be allowed entry to the tainted Moscow laboratory and data it was prevented from securing during a visit in December.

Access to the lab and data before a Dec. 31 deadline was a condition of WADA's September decision to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

However, extraction of data stored in the facility's Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), was not completed due to a technicality leaving RUSADA again at risk of being found non-compliant.

Russian authorities had said that the inspection team's equipment was not certified under Russian law.

The decision to allow the new inspection team access comes with WADA preparing to impose possible new sanctions on RUSADA.

RUSADA was suspended in 2015 after a WADA-commissioned report outlined evidence of state-backed, systematic doping in Russian athletics, allegations Moscow has denied.

A WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) is scheduled to meet at the agency's Montreal headquarters on Jan. 14-15 where they were expected to hear from the original five-member inspection team.

The CRC is then due to submit a report to the WADA executive committee and could recommend that RUSADA once again be ruled non-compliant and face new sanctions.