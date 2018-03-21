WADA Says Russia Has Been Slow in Complying With International Standards

The head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) complained on Wednesday of slow progress by Russian authorities towards making the country's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) compliant with international standards.

WADA president Craig Reedie told a conference that he was "encouraged by the significant progress" made by RUSADA but added it was still taking too long.

"We want to welcome independent and efficient RUSADA back in from the cold ... it's just a pity it is taking so long for Russian authorities to make it happen," he said.

Reedie said the slow progress was "despite a significant amount of work being carried out by WADA to persuade the Russian authorities to recognize and accept as true the systemic doping scheme as revealed by the McLaren report."

There was no immediate comment to Reedie's remarks by Russia which has repeatedly denied systemic doping.