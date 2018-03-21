News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 21 2018 - 14:03
By Reuters

WADA Says Russia Has Been Slow in Complying With International Standards

Craig Reedie, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

Craig Reedie, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

Denis Balibouse / Reuters

The head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) complained on Wednesday of slow progress by Russian authorities towards making the country's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) compliant with international standards.

WADA president Craig Reedie told a conference that he was "encouraged by the significant progress" made by RUSADA but added it was still taking too long.

"We want to welcome independent and efficient RUSADA back in from the cold ... it's just a pity it is taking so long for Russian authorities to make it happen," he said.

Reedie said the slow progress was "despite a significant amount of work being carried out by WADA to persuade the Russian authorities to recognize and accept as true the systemic doping scheme as revealed by the McLaren report."

There was no immediate comment to Reedie's remarks by Russia which has repeatedly denied systemic doping.

Read More
Russia Ruled in Breach of WADA Regulations, Threatening Olympics Hopes

RUSADA was declared non-compliant in 2015 after a report commissioned by WADA found widespread doping in the country's athletics.

Since then, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA have launched a string of investigations — including one by Canadian sports lawyer Richard McLaren — to look into the issue which ballooned into the biggest doping scandal in years, engulfing many sports and said to involve more than 1,000 athletes.

After escaping a blanket ban from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, Russia was barred from last month's Winter Games in Pyeongchang although more than 100 of the country's athletes were permitted to compete as neutrals.

"The big losers are Russia's own athletes ... future participation of Russian athletes at major sporting events will continue to be put in doubt," said Reedie.

"If WADA cannot declare that Russia has a compliant national anti-doping agency, then the rest of the world will not be convinced that any meaningful change has taken place [and] the suspicion and doubt will continue." 

Jose Mourinho Joins Kremlin-Run RT for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
News
March 05 2018
Jose Mourinho Joins Kremlin-Run RT for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
England Requests 6-Meter Wall Around Training Pitch for World Cup in Russia
News
March 06 2018
England Requests 6-Meter Wall Around Training Pitch for World Cup in Russia
Russian Sports Minister Calls Oscar-Winning Icarus Documentary a 'Fantasy Film'
News
March 06 2018
Russian Sports Minister Calls Oscar-Winning Icarus Documentary a 'Fantasy Film'

Latest news

U.S. Ambassador to Skip Russian Ministry's 'Spy Poisoning' Meeting
News
March 21 2018
U.S. Ambassador to Skip Russian Ministry's 'Spy Poisoning' Meeting
Suspected Landfill Gases Send Russian Schoolchildren to Hospital
News
March 21 2018
Suspected Landfill Gases Send Russian Schoolchildren to Hospital
Russian Schoolgirl Wounds 7 in Air Gun Shooting
News
March 21 2018
Russian Schoolgirl Wounds 7 in Air Gun Shooting
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox