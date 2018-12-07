Vying for Influence, Russia Accuses U.S. Of Meddling in Macedonia

The United States is meddling in Macedonian domestic affairs by pushing a name accord with Greece to boost the Balkan state's bid to join NATO, Russia's foreign minister said, amid a tussle for influence in the region.

Athens and Skopje have agreed Macedonia will change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia to end a decades-long dispute and potentially enable it to join the transatlantic military alliance and European Union, which Russia opposes.

"It's obvious there is a rampant and continued intervention by the United States and the EU in Macedonia's domestic affairs," Russian minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Greek newspaper Efimerida ton Syntakton published on Friday.