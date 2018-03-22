News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 22 2018 - 17:03

Voting Violations Don’t Cast Doubts on Putin’s Victory, Election Head Claims

Ella Pamfilova

Ella Pamfilova

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s senior election official has said that violations recorded on Election Day did not change the outcome of the vote that gave President Vladimir Putin six more years in office. 

Putin sailed to victory with almost 77 percent of the vote with a 67.5 percent turnout on Sunday, March 18. Russia’s Central Elections Commission (CEC) has canceled the results of 14 polling stations amid reports of voter fraud and of state employees casting ballots under duress.

Read More
In Russian Elections, Some People Say They Were Ordered to Vote

“Despite insinuations, there were no violations that could cast doubt on the results of the free expression of will in these elections,” the RBC business portal quoted CEC head Ella Pamfilova as saying Thursday.

Pamfilova said the 14 stations where the votes were declared invalid are in the regions of Dagestan, Krasnodar, Kemerovo, Tyumen, Khanty-Mansiisk, Moscow and Moscow region, as well as in Australia.

Pamfilova characterized as “speculation” opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s claim that 4,500 of his observers were refused accreditation.

“It’s untrue, there was a refusal in the accreditation of mythical journalists from a mythical media organization,” she was cited as saying by RBC.

Election officials in Kaliningrad, Chechnya and Karachayevo-Cherkessia have filed lawsuits seeking to declare the votes invalid at polling stations where violations were recorded, the Vedomosti business daily reported on Thursday.

The CEC has received a total of 240,000 complaints regarding the elections, RBC reported.

Latest news

British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
News
March 22 2018
British Council Ceases Activity in Russia
American Basketball Player Joins Team Russia After Accepting Citizenship
News
March 22 2018
American Basketball Player Joins Team Russia After Accepting Citizenship
Putin's Relative Nominated to Board of Russian Energy Giant Gazprom
News
March 22 2018
Putin's Relative Nominated to Board of Russian Energy Giant Gazprom

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox