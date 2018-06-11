Volgograd Workers Raise Alarm Over Mass Layoffs

Workers at the Red October factory in the southern Russian city of Volgograd have raised the alarm over mass layoffs and salary delays in the run-up to this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

Special laws passed for the World Cup stipulate that factories that pose a potential safety risk in host cities be temporarily shut down for the duration of the tournament.

The Red October factory produces steel for the T-14 Armata tank, Russia’s first new main battle tank since the fall of the Soviet Union.