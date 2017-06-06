Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'
5 hours ago
Russia could dedicate a new parliamentary commission to stop Western nations from influencing the country’s 2018 presidential elections.
Miracles from a dozen of acclaimed Dutch animation artists
This show of Dutch animation includes the updated version of Bosch’s triptych “The Garden of Earthly Delights” by Studio Smack, The Labyrinth Runner by Robbie Cornelissen, “Liquid Territories” by Persijn Broersen and Margit Lukacs and nine more works about the world of feelings and sensations. Read more
Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin
Sergei Shnurov: Retrospective of Brandrealism
Painting and installations by rock musician, actor and artist Sergei Shnurov (Shnur). Read more