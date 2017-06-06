Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

Russian social network VKontakte has opened its advertising space for political candidates in the lead up to Russia's presidential election, but only for registered candidates reported Global Voices.

According to the changed rules, the ban on political advertising has been amended to allow "campaign materials." Before being put on VKontakte, the materials must be presented to the country's Central Election Commission.

A list of mandatory documents includes "The Russian Federation Central Election Commission's decision on registering a candidate" according to the website's terms of service.