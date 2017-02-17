VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On
6 hours ago
The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art
18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more
East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'
1 day ago
All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration
10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this year. Rather, the Russian delegation will listen to what the U.S. has to say.
1 day ago
Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more