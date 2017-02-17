Russia
VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

Feb 17, 2017 — 18:28
— Update: 18:46

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

Feb 17, 2017 — 18:28
— Update: 18:46
@TheEkbRoom / Twitter

Police in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg have arrested a 20-year-old man for riding semi-naked behind a moving car in a rubber ring.

The man was dragged along the highway wearing only his underwear, a scarf and shoes.

The unnamed offender is facing charges of hooliganism, while the driver could be fined for “incorrectly transporting passengers,” Russia's RIA Novosti reported.

