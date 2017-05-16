Russia
Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

May 16, 2017
— Update: 10:56

Video: Python Captured in Moscow Trashcans

May 16, 2017 — 10:35
— Update: 10:56
Max Pixel

Emergency workers in Russia have captured a python discovered in a Moscow courtyard.

The animal was found among trash cans of the residential building on Dmitrov Shosse. 

Russian news outlets have released reports on the snake's size, with unnamed sources telling Russia's TASS news agency that the animal was 5 meters long.

Emergency workers place the python into a bag. Телеканал 360 / YouTube

Employees at Moscow Zoo who examined the animal told Russia's RIA Novosti that the python had been found in "poor condition."

An investigation to find the snake's owner is ongoing. 

