Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
32 seconds ago Video Glorifying Russian Mercenaries in Syria Trends on Youtube
26 minutes ago Russian Opposition Activist Dies After Being Attacked With Iron Rod
35 minutes ago Investigation Reveals Putin's Inner Circle Has Amassed $24 Bln Fortune
Russia
Russian Opposition Activist Dies After Being Attacked With Iron Rod
Russia
Investigation Reveals Putin's Inner Circle Has Amassed $24 Bln Fortune
Russia
Navalny (Really) Can't Run for President, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office Says
Russia
First Naturalized Russians Take New Oath of Allegiance
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Video Glorifying Russian Mercenaries in Syria Trends on Youtube

Oct 25, 2017 — 11:25
— Update: 11:25

Video Glorifying Russian Mercenaries in Syria Trends on Youtube

Oct 25, 2017 — 11:25
— Update: 11:25
Screenshot Youtube / Russkoe Nebo

A rap glorifying a notorious mercenary group linked to Russia’s conflicts in Ukraine and Syria is trending on Russian YouTube this week. 

Although mercenaries are banned under Russian law, the Wagner private contractor — named after the nom de guerre of its founder Dmitry Utkin — is believed to have played central roles in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Utkin is reported to have been on the guest list of a Kremlin banquet last year and was spotted receiving a medal at a state ceremony in December.

By Wednesday morning, the video had amassed more than 450,000 views.

Titled "To Our Heroes: PMC Wagner - Who Defend the World From Terrorists in Syria" the song copies a well-known refrain from the legendary rock singer Viktor Tsoi's 1980s song “Kukushka.”

The video shows numerous desert scenes with demolished buildings and soldiers firing on targets and references the capture of the Syrian city of Palmyra and killing jihadists.

According to an Oct. 16 report by the independent investigators at the Conflict Intelligence Team, at least seven Wagner contractors have died fighting in Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry does not acknowledge their presence in the war or their deaths.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+