Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a World Cup stadium in the Russian city of Volgograd. Emergency workers were called to the stadium, which is still under construction, before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

В Волгограде горит стадион, строящийся к ЧМ-2018 pic.twitter.com/hYrNivCTIK — РБ головного мозга (@belamova) June 14, 2017

The fire began after a portable heater set light to a pile of styrofoam, according to the Volgograd region's Emergency Situation Ministry. Flames spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters before being extinguished, officials said in a statement. No casualties were reported.