Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

June 14, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 13:59

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

June 14, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 13:59
@belamova / Twitter

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a World Cup stadium in the Russian city of Volgograd.

Emergency workers were called to the stadium, which is still under construction, before 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The fire began after a portable heater set light to a pile of styrofoam, according to the Volgograd region's Emergency Situation Ministry. Flames spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters before being extinguished, officials said in a statement.

No casualties were reported.

Penned In: Russian Police Go After Football Hooligans Ahead of World Cup

The Volgograd Arena is scheduled for completion later this year. It has a planned capacity of almost 45,000 people and will hold matches in the group stages of the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

