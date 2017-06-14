Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin
3 hours ago
The audience of Direct Line, a live question and answer session with President Putin, were gathered at a health resort outside Moscow where they were briefed on how to behave during the upcoming show.
Jazz, experimental, neoclassic. Alexei Aigui is a Russian violinist and composer, founder of avant-garde outfit Ensemble 4'33'', known also from other collaborations and projects — the duos with German pianist Dietmar Bonnen, French composer Pierre Bastien, Japanese violinist, singer and composer Keisuke Ohta, for his work on films I Am Not Your Negro (2016), The Horde (2012), Country of the Deaf (1998). Read more
Russia Day in Protests
Puccini’s opera staged by Lyudmila Nalyotova. Read more