Video Drones to Identify 'Aggressive Fans' at 2018 World Cup

A variety of security measures, including drones and video security systems , will be used to identify “aggressive fans,” Sergey Melikov , the first deputy director of the National Guard, told the Interfax news agency last week.

Russia's National Guard has revealed that it will use video drones to detect unruly fans in crowds at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"Special attention will be given to preventive measures directed at pre-empting, detecting and combating violations of the law by aggressive fans," he said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Emergency Situations Ministry has said that rescue crews are studying English and other foreign languages to better communicate with World Cup guests, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported last Friday.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 15 next summer.

