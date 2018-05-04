Video: Car Park Fire Destroys 15 Moscow Buses

An eyewitness video shows the vehicles burning in the darkness with small explosions going off in the background.

A fire has reportedly destroyed 15 Moscow passenger buses in what the authorities suspect was arson.

“A total of 17 buses were damaged in the fire, 15 of which burned out completely,” an unidentified informed source told Interfax early Friday.

The source cited arson as the probable cause of the blaze in southwestern Moscow.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s Moscow branch said there were no casualties, and added that the fire had been put out an hour after authorities received the alarm.