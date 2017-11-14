Video and Audio of Former Minister Ulyukayev’s Sting at Rosneft Published

The independent news site The Bell has published part of the secret audio and video files of a sting of former minister Alexey Ulyukayev in a meeting last year with Igor Sechin, CEO of Russia's oil giant Rosneft.

The former Economic Development Minister has been under house arrest since his detention in November 2016 after having allegedly demanded $2 million to approve the purchase by Rosneft of Bashneft, another oil firm.

The Bell published a recording of a telephone conversation between Ulyukayev and Sechin in which Sechin requests Ulyukayev to come to his office, videos of Ulyukayev coming to the office and his arrest.

The outlet also plublished audio of their meeting, including the moment Ulyukayev allegedly accepts a bribe.

In the audio, Sechin can be heard telling an aide to "leave the basket" and put on some tea, then later referring to "the basket with sausage.”

Ulyukayev arrives, and the two talk about Rosneft and the international oil market.

In the published audio, Sechin then says "Well, we were going here and there collecting the amount. On the whole, you can consider that the assignment has been completed. Here, take this, put it up, and let's go drink tea."

He then adds, "Here's the key just in case."

When the transcript of this tape was read in court in September, the prosecutor noted in particular the phrase "collecting the amount.”

Although he was summoned to court to appear as a witness Tuesday, Sechin instead participated in talks between President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.