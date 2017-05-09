Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

Despite uncharacteristically cold and rainy conditions for this time of year, Russia’s annual Victory Day military parade proceeded through central Moscow as planned. But one critical feature of the parade, the air force flyover, has been cancelled.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in the Moscow region,” the Defence Ministry press office was quoted by TASS as saying on May 9, “the participation of the air force in the Victory Day parade has been cancelled.”

The annual parade has featured nuclear missiles driven through the streets of Moscow since 2008. It is Russia’s largest public event. May 9 marks 72 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany. The Soviet Union’s defeat of fascism is Russia’s most revered historical moment.