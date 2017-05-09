Russia
Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

May 9, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:04

Victory Day Flyover Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

May 9, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:04
Moskva News Agency

Despite uncharacteristically cold and rainy conditions for this time of year, Russia’s annual Victory Day military parade proceeded through central Moscow as planned. But one critical feature of the parade, the air force flyover, has been cancelled.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in the Moscow region,” the Defence Ministry press office was quoted by TASS as saying on May 9, “the participation of the air force in the Victory Day parade has been cancelled.”

The annual parade has featured nuclear missiles driven through the streets of Moscow since 2008. It is Russia’s largest public event. May 9 marks 72 years since the defeat of Nazi Germany. The Soviet Union’s defeat of fascism is Russia’s most revered historical moment.

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

22 hours ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

19 hours ago
The daytime temperature in Moscow dropped to 0 degrees Celsius on Monday, May 8.

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan is a result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan – the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts.

