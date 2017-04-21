Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
19 minutes ago Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament
1 hour ago Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists
2 hours ago Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW
Meanwhile…
Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Meanwhile…
Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip
Meanwhile…
Russian Bishop Says Jesus Would Have Accepted This Land Cruiser, Too
Meanwhile…
Russia's Meme Courtyard
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
19 minutes ago Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament
1 hour ago Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists
2 hours ago Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

Russia Cracks Down on Parents With ‘Excessively Original’ Ideas About Baby Names

April 21, 2017 — 16:46
— Update: Apr. 21 2017 — 14:07

Russia Cracks Down on Parents With ‘Excessively Original’ Ideas About Baby Names

April 21, 2017 — 16:46
— Update: Apr. 21 2017 — 14:07
Alexei Druzhinin / AP

This Friday, the State Duma passed the third and final draft of legislation that will protect Russia’s next generation from parents with “excessively original” ideas about how to name their babies. After the Federation Council and President Putin sign the bill, it will become illegal in Russia to name your children using numbers, punctuation, obscenities, or official ranks and titles.

In other words, very soon in Russia you won’t be able to call your kid “Captain F**k 23!”

And that’s not all. The new legislation will also require children to take the surnames of their parents. If parents decide to hyphenate their surnames, the order of the hyphenated surnames must be the same for all full siblings.

In 2002, artists Vyacheslav Voronin and Marina Frolova famously tried to name their son “BOCh rVF 260602” — an acronym denoting, “Biological Human Object of the Voronin-Frolova Genus, Born on June 26, 2002.”

Moscow officials refused to comply with the couple’s wishes, and the boy was never issued a Russian birth certificate. He later obtained a “World Passport’ from the “World Service Authority,” which allowed him to enroll in Russia’s school system, where he’s now a ninth grader.

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

2 hours ago

After losing influence and appeal, vigilante informants are making a comeback in Russian society.

19 minutes ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

1 hour ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

2 hours ago

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

7 hours ago

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

21 hours ago

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

1 day ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

19 minutes ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

1 hour ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

2 hours ago

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

19 minutes ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

1 hour ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

2 hours ago

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Funny Feeling

Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Funny Feeling

Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Funny Feeling

Indian Russian or Russian Indian? Aspiring comedian Arun Khurana feels a little foreign wherever he goes.

Exhibition

Sarah Moon: From a Season to Another

Ethereal and elegant, romantic and melancholic, almost abstract photo works.

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Jul. 09

Sarah Moon breaks from the traditions of 'Fashion Photography' choosing instead to investigate a world of her own invention without compromise. Sarah began her career as a fashion model in the 1960s. Since 1968, she has worked as a fashion photographer and filmmaker. Her photographic work has been published in Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, Marie-Claire, Graphis, Life and numerous other magazines. Her books include Improbable Memories (1980), Little Red Riding Hood (1986) Vrais Semblants (1991), Inventario 1985-1997 (1997) and Photopoche (1998). She has made more than 150 television commercials and a film on the photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson (1995). Moon won the International Center of Photography's Infinity Award for Applied Photography in 1985 and the Grand Prix National de la Photographie in 1995. Read more

Read more

19 minutes ago

Bill Outlawing Pro-Suicide Groups on Social Media Adopted by Russian Parliament

1 hour ago

Russian Ethics Committee Frowns on Homophobic Lawmaker's Harassment of LGBT Rights Activists

2 hours ago

Chechen Parliament Speaker Played Key Role in Anti-Gay Purges – HRW

7 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Time To Get Out of Here

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
7 hours ago

The other day I heard the saddest thing: "Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Autumn begins in three months.) Just let that sink in. And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun.

Print edition — yesterday

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

1 day ago

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

1 day ago

A sixth round of UN talks failed to bring about a plan to end the conflict in Syria. But Russia has an alternative.

1 day ago

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

1 day ago

A sixth round of UN talks failed to bring about a plan to end the conflict in Syria. But Russia has an alternative.

1 day ago

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

1 day ago

A sixth round of UN talks failed to bring about a plan to end the conflict in Syria. But Russia has an alternative.

‘Last Bell’ Tolls for Russia's High School Graduates

2 hours ago
On May 26, the “Last Bell” rings at Russian schools. And it's a beloved, hell of a celebration.

7 hours ago

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

21 hours ago

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

1 day ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

1 day ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

see more

1 day ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

2 days ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

1 day ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

New issue — yesterday

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
1 day ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
1 day ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

1 day ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

1 day ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

1 day ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

2 days ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

2 days ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

2 days ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

Fri. May. 26

More events
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
Sergei Stadler: Violin Recital Concert
Emir Kusturica and The No Smoking Orchestra: On the Milky Road Gig
Komische Oper Berlin: The Magic Flute Opera
Arch Moscow NEXT Exhibition
Beat Film: In the Robot Skies Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

1 day ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

1 day ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

2 days ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

2 days ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

2 days ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

7 hours ago

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

21 hours ago

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

1 day ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

2 days ago
When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

2 days ago
Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, ...

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

2 days ago
When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Theater

The Imaginary Invalid

Sat. Jun. 03 Sat. Jun. 03
Maly Theater
06:00 p.m.

Moliere’s play directed by Sergei Zhenovach. Stars Vasily Bochkaryov. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

2 days ago

2 days ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website ...

Most Read

‘Last Bell’ Tolls for Russia's High School Graduates

The Whisperers: Meet the Snitches Making a Return to Russia

Funny Feeling

Time To Get Out of Here
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+