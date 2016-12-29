Vanity Fair Says It's ‘No Accident’ Putin and Lenin Share the Same Patronymic, Even Though They Don't

Henry Porter, an English author and journalist and the British editor of Vanity Fair, has discovered something diabolical about Vladimir Putin, who Porter says is busy unfurling a “master plan” to dissolve the European Union.

In an article published by Vanity Fair on Wednesday, Porter announced that Russia’s current president is “a former K.G.B. agent who, it is no accident, shares the name Vladimir Ilyich with Lenin.”

When readers pointed out that Vladimir Putin’s patronymic is actually Vladimirovich, not Ilyich, Vanity Fair changed the text to read, “a former K.G.B. agent who, it is no accident, shares the name Vladimir with Lenin.”