Uzbek Independence Celebrations Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors – Reports

Uzbekistan has reportedly canceled its official Independence Day celebrations amid rumors of the death of Uzbek President Islam Karimov, the BBC reported Tuesday citing unidentified sources.



The state-owned UzDaily news website has since reported that events will be going ahead to mark the holiday on Sept. 1, which celebrates 25 years since the country's independence from the Soviet Union.



The Fergana news agency reported on Monday that Karimov had died at the age of 79 following a brain hemorrhage. Uzbek authorities have denied the reports, describing the president's condition as "stable."



The cancellation of festivities would confirm that Karimov is dead, or in a state of clinical death, Fergana Editor-in-Chief Daniil Kislov told The Moscow Times. It's currently impossible to confirm either scenario, he said.

