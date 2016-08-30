Uzbek Independence Celebrations Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors – Reports

3 hours ago
Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a major highway in the company's hometown of Togliatti for an hour, the ...
1 day agoMoscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes
Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny Pereulok. Established by Lera Golovanova, a graduate of Ragout culinary school, Shell Yes celebrates freshness and flavor with an emphasis on simple seafood fare.
19 hours agoRussia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law
5 hours agoChinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb