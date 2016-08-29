Russia
Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition
Uzbek President Karimov Hospitalized
Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
Opinion
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
World
Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
World
Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
World
Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

Uzbek President Karimov Hospitalized

Aug. 29 2016 — 10:33
— Update: 11:22

Uzbek President Karimov Hospitalized

Aug. 29 2016 — 10:33
— Update: 11:22
Islam Karimov Kremlin Press Service

The president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, has been hospitalized, international media reported Sunday.

Karimov's "full medical examination and follow-up treatment will require some time," the Uzbek Cabinet said in the statement. Unverified reports from the country's Fergana news website claim that the president has suffered a stroke.

The authorities have never made statements about Karimov's health, not in the 25 years of his presidency,” Daniel Karimov, chief editor of the Fergana news portal, told Russia's Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper. “Now, the cabinet has announced this officially, so the situation must be serious. There's a chance that we could learn about his death a few days after it takes place, as we did with [Leonid] Brezhnev.”

"I don't believe the departure of Karimov will not change anything dramatically," he said. "Authoritarian states do not simply fall apart. Karimov's heir has long been decided on, and shouldn't have any problems. I believe that the current prime minister of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyayev, will take over the job. He is close to the president's family and holds the top-ranking position among the country's elite.”

Karimov, 78, has ruled Uzbekistan for the past 27 years. He first became leader of the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic in 1989, and remained in his post after the country gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Karimov was last seen publicly on state television on Aug. 17. He had been expected to appear at Independence Day celebrations in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Sept. 1. The day will mark 25 years since the county's independence from the Soviet Union.

Karimov's regime has drawn worldwide criticism throughout its history for its brutality, lack of free and fair elections, and neglect of human rights.

In their 2016 World Report, the Human Rights Watch organization said that, in Uzbekistan, “thousands of people are imprisoned on politically motivated charges, torture is endemic, and authorities regularly harass human rights activists, opposition members, and journalists. Muslims and Christians who practice their religion outside strict state controls are persecuted.”

The country was ranked 166 out of 180 on Reporters Without Borders' press freedom index this year.

Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest

1 hour ago

A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest wheat harvest ever and retain its crown as the world’s top wheat exporter. Russia’s performance this year “shattered” its ...

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you ...

'For the Homeland' – Soviet Election Posters
19 hours ago
In honor of Russia elections on Sept. 18, we have compiled a selection of Soviet era campaign posters for your viewing pleasure.

3 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
3 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
3 days ago
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor ...
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
3 days ago
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in ...
August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
2 days ago
On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On ...
