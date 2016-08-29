Uzbek President Karimov Hospitalized

The president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, has been hospitalized, international media reported Sunday.

Karimov's "full medical examination and follow-up treatment will require some time," the Uzbek Cabinet said in the statement. Unverified reports from the country's Fergana news website claim that the president has suffered a stroke.



“The authorities have never made statements about Karimov's health, not in the 25 years of his presidency,” Daniel Karimov, chief editor of the Fergana news portal, told Russia's Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper. “Now, the cabinet has announced this officially, so the situation must be serious. There's a chance that we could learn about his death a few days after it takes place, as we did with [Leonid] Brezhnev.”



"I don't believe the departure of Karimov will not change anything dramatically," he said. "Authoritarian states do not simply fall apart. Karimov's heir has long been decided on, and shouldn't have any problems. I believe that the current prime minister of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyayev, will take over the job. He is close to the president's family and holds the top-ranking position among the country's elite.”



Karimov, 78, has ruled Uzbekistan for the past 27 years. He first became leader of the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic in 1989, and remained in his post after the country gained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.



Karimov was last seen publicly on state television on Aug. 17. He had been expected to appear at Independence Day celebrations in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Sept. 1. The day will mark 25 years since the county's independence from the Soviet Union.



Karimov's regime has drawn worldwide criticism throughout its history for its brutality, lack of free and fair elections, and neglect of human rights.



In their 2016 World Report, the Human Rights Watch organization said that, in Uzbekistan, “thousands of people are imprisoned on politically motivated charges, torture is endemic, and authorities regularly harass human rights activists, opposition members, and journalists. Muslims and Christians who practice their religion outside strict state controls are persecuted.”



The country was ranked 166 out of 180 on Reporters Without Borders' press freedom index this year.