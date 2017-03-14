Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

In November 2015, the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center opened in Yekaterinburg. President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and Yeltsin’s widow, Naina, all attended the ceremony.

The center, which features a museum dedicated to Russia’s first president, has been controversial from the start, and many Russians — notably the filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov — have criticized it for distorting the history of the 1990s, which contemporary Russians generally view as a “time of troubles.“

This Tuesday, the local utility company announced that it has shut off the museum’s heating and hot water, accusing Klaas-Stroi, which owns the Yeltsin Center, of failing to pay its bills.