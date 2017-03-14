Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center
1 hour ago Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator
1 hour ago Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church
Meanwhile…
The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked
Meanwhile…
Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram
Meanwhile…
Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’
Meanwhile…
Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 minute ago Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center
1 hour ago Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator
1 hour ago Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

March 14, 2017 — 16:24
— Update: 16:24

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

March 14, 2017 — 16:24
— Update: 16:24
AP Photo / Misha Japaridze

In November 2015, the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center opened in Yekaterinburg. President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and Yeltsin’s widow, Naina, all attended the ceremony.

The center, which features a museum dedicated to Russia’s first president, has been controversial from the start, and many Russians — notably the filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov — have criticized it for distorting the history of the 1990s, which contemporary Russians generally view as a “time of troubles.“

This Tuesday, the local utility company announced that it has shut off the museum’s heating and hot water, accusing Klaas-Stroi, which owns the Yeltsin Center, of failing to pay its bills.

New Yeltsin Center to Answer Questions About Russia's 'Wild '90s' Legacy

According to the Sverdlovsk branch of Energosbyt Plus, Klaas-Stroi owes 3.3 million rubles (almost $56,000) in utility bills since this January.

“We can’t say for sure which accrued the debt, the cultural center or the business center, and so we capped the supply to both of Klaas-Stroi’s organizations,” a spokesperson for Energosbyt Plus told the news agency Interfax.

According to Interfax, Klaas-Stroi has already paid 2 million rubles (about $34,000) of its debt, but the utility company insists that services won’t resume until the full debt is paid.

Meanwhile, the press office for the Yeltsin Center told Interfax that the museum hasn’t noticed any loss of heating or hot water.

“The Yeltsin Center works with Energosbyt through a contractor,” press secretary Elena Volkova said. “Currently, we have no debts, so the center is operating normally, and we’ve also experienced no problems with heating or hot water.”

Russia's Eurovision Battle

3 hours ago

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

1 hour ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

1 hour ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

2 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

5 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

6 hours ago

Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

17 hours ago

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

1 hour ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

1 hour ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

2 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

1 hour ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

1 hour ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

2 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Moscow: News and Openings

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

Concert

Guitar Virtuosos Festival

Tue. Mar. 14 Wed. Mar. 22
Tchaikovsky Concert Hall
07:00 p.m.

Jeremy Jouve (France, guitar), Artyom Dervoyed (guitar) and Boris Berezovsky (piano). In program: Koshkin’s Sonata for guitar and piano, Schubert’s Fantasy in F minor (arranged for guitar and piano by Koshkin), Rodrigo’s Junto al Generalife, his Toccata for guitar, Mompou’s Suite Compostelana, Duplessy’s Three Pieces. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

1 hour ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

2 hours ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

4 hours ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Slower Internet for Google

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
4 hours ago

The Kremlin may punish foreign Internet giants, but Russian users will foot the bill.

Print edition — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

22 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

5 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

6 hours ago

Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

17 hours ago

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

1 day ago

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

1 day ago

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

1 day ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

1 day ago

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

1 day ago

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of Russia's multiple political turns

see more

1 day ago

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of Russia's multiple political turns

1 day ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur ...

1 day ago

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of Russia's multiple political turns

New issue — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure ...

20 hours ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

23 hours ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

23 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

1 day ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

1 day ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

1 day ago

Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry

Tue. Mar. 14

More events
Dreamworks Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Strider Opera
Silence Cinema
The Legends of Georgia Dance

20 hours ago

Former Pro-Putin Activist Celebrates U.S. Green Card on Instagram

23 hours ago

Russian Sauna Slogan Says ‘Auschwitz Ain’t Got Nothin' on Us’

23 hours ago

Russian Blogger on Trial for Playing Pokemon Go in a Cathedral

1 day ago

Religious Leaders Condemn Russia's 1917 Revolution as 'Western Plot'

1 day ago

Russia Mulls Slowing Internet Speeds for Foreign Websites Breaking Russian Law

1 day ago

Russia Reveals Eurovision 2017 Entry

5 hours ago

Russian Military Pilot in Fatal Black Sea Crash Was in 'Full Control of Plane' — Reports

6 hours ago

Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday

17 hours ago

The Guy Who Plowed His Car Through a Russian Airport Terminal Gets His License Revoked

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

1 day ago
“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur ...

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

3 days ago
When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps ...

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

1 day ago
“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+