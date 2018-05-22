News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 22 2018 - 09:05
By Reuters

U.S.'s Pompeo Condemns 'Russia's Occupation on Georgian Soil,' Pledges Support for NATO Membership

Mike Pompeo (Gage Skidmore / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday pledged deeper security and economic support for Georgia and called on Russia to withdraw its forces from the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia under a 2008 ceasefire agreement.

Russia still has troops stationed in Georgia after a 2008 war over the breakaway region of South Ossetia, backing Georgia’s Abkhazia, which is also controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Read More
Putin Affirms Kremlin Support on Visit to Breakaway Abkhazia

"The United States unequivocally condemns Russia’s occupation on Georgian soil," Pompeo said in opening remarks to the annual U.S.-Georgian Strategic Partnership in Washington. "Russia's forcible invasion of Georgia is a clear violation of international peace and security."

Pompeo repeated U.S. policy that the United States would support Georgia's eventual membership of the NATO military alliance.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said American support for a peaceful resolution to Russia's presence in Georgia "is of highest importance to our country and regional stability."

Georgia's membership of the military alliance would be a "clear added value for the Euro-Atlantic security," Kvirikashvili said.

NATO promised Georgia membership in 2008, and three ex-Soviet Baltic nations - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - are already members.

Kvirikashvili urged closer economic and trade ties, saying U.S. involvement in infrastructure projects, like the Anaklia deep sea port on Georgia's Black Sea coast, would help attract interest in the region.

The Anaklia Development Consortium is a joint venture of Georgia’s TBC Holding LLC and Conti International LLC, a U.S.-based developer of infrastructure and capital projects.

Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match
News
April 27 2018
Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match
U.S. House Report Says Russia's Information War Against West Goes Back Decade
News
April 27 2018
U.S. House Report Says Russia's Information War Against West Goes Back Decade
Russia Demands Its Flag Returns to Seized Consulate Flagpole
News
May 01 2018
Russia Demands Its Flag Returns to Seized Consulate Flagpole

Latest news

German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping
News
May 22 2018
German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping
Russian Lawmakers Pass Counter-Sanctions Bill, Restricting U.S. Imports
News
May 22 2018
Russian Lawmakers Pass Counter-Sanctions Bill, Restricting U.S. Imports
Abramovich Ordered to Explain Wealth to Extend U.K. Visa, Media Reports
News
May 22 2018
Abramovich Ordered to Explain Wealth to Extend U.K. Visa, Media Reports
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox