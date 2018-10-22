Usmanov Drops Mail.Ru Control in Move Seen Spurred by Sanctions

One of Russia’s richest men, Alisher Usmanov, has transferred control of his majority voting stake in social-networks operator Mail.ru Group in a move that could insulate the company if the billionaire is added to the U.S. sanctions list.

Usmanov’s holding company USM and the Kremlin-friendly businessman’s wireless carrier MegaFon PJSC authorized Mail.ru management led by Chief Executive Officer Boris Dobrodeev to exercise voting rights on a 59 percent voting stake in the Russian internet company, according to an emailed statement Monday.

U.S. sanctions imposed during the Obama era over the conflict in Ukraine have widened in scope and severity since President Donald Trump took office last year. A rush to move assets beyond the reach of the U.S. Treasury has accelerated, spurred by the threat of tougher measures over Russia’s alleged election meddling and nerve-agent attack on a turncoat spy in England.