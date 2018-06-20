News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
June 20 2018 - 11:06

As U.S. Withdraws, Russia Seeks UN Human Rights Council Seat

Steve Calcott / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)

Russia has put forward its candidacy for a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) after the United States withdrew from participation in the Geneva-based body halfway through its three-year term.

The UN Human Rights Council, founded in 2006, has a permanent agenda item on Israeli human rights violations in occupied Palestinian territories that Washington wanted removed. The U.S. cited “unending hostility toward Israel” in quitting the council on Tuesday, drawing criticism that the Trump administration is turning a blind eye to human rights abuses.

Read More
Human Rights Watch Calls on FIFA to Help Free Chechen Activist

Russia’s mission to the UN accused the U.S. of attempting to turn the council into a “tool to promote only their interests,” and said it would continue to work with the 47-member body.

“It was in that spirit that Russia nominated its candidacy for the 2021-2023 HRC membership elections,” the mission said in a statement.

Russia lost its reelection to a seat on the council in 2016, after rights groups successfully lobbied against its candidacy because of Russian military support for the Syrian government.

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.

U.S.'s Pompeo Condemns 'Russia's Occupation on Georgian Soil,' Pledges Support for NATO Membership
News
May 22 2018
U.S.'s Pompeo Condemns 'Russia's Occupation on Georgian Soil,' Pledges Support for NATO Membership
Russia and Japan Warn U.S. of $1Bln Tariff Retaliation
Business
May 22 2018
Russia and Japan Warn U.S. of $1Bln Tariff Retaliation
American Businesses in Russia Are Struggling After U.S. Sanctions, Survey Says
Business
May 24 2018
American Businesses in Russia Are Struggling After U.S. Sanctions, Survey Says

Latest news

Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
News
June 20 2018
Moscow Police Arrest Drone-Flying Australian
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
News
June 20 2018
Asylum Seekers Enter Finland From Russia Using World Cup IDs
Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand
News
June 20 2018
Souvenir World Cup Banknote Runs Short With Popular Demand

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Russian Journalist Arkady Babchenko Shot Dead in Kiev

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

Moscow in your inbox