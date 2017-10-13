U.S. Vows to Return Flags From Seized Russian Consulate

The United States will return the flags removed from a seized consulate in San Francisco to Russia, the State Department said.

Moscow has protested the flag removals and demanded the immediate return of its state symbols “to their place.”

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a Thursday briefing that the Russian flags in San Francisco had been lowered with respect and stored safely inside the properties.

“Russian authorities have been told that we would be able to return those flags certainly at their convenience,” she said.

U.S. officials searched the Russian consulate in San Francisco earlier this month after Russian diplomatic staff were forced to vacate the property on Washington’s orders. The expulsions were in response to Moscow’s demand that U.S. diplomatic personnel in Russia be cut by the hundreds.