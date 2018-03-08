News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 08 2018 - 09:03
By Reuters

Trump Team and Kremlin-Linked Businessman Met in Seychelles — Report

Erik Prince

Erik Prince

Larry Downing / Reuters

The U.S. special counsel investigating possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election has gathered evidence that a secret meeting in the Seychelles in Jan. 2017 was an attempt to set up a back-channel between the incoming Trump administration and the Kremlin, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Erik Prince, founder of military contractor Blackwater and a supporter of President Donald Trump, told U.S. lawmakers last year he had discussed U.S.-Russia relations during a meeting in the Seychelles with a Russian business executive with ties to the Kremlin.

The Post, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, said a witness cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller told investigators that the meeting was held so that a representative of Trump's transition team could "meet with an emissary from Moscow to discuss future relations between the countries."

The newspaper's report said that George Nader, a Lebanese American businessman it said helped organize and attended the Seychelles meeting, testified before a grand jury as investigators look into discussions between the Trump transition team and emissaries of the Kremlin.

Read More
Russia Reacts to Charges of Election Meddling in Mueller Investigation

Representatives of Prince had no immediate comment on the Post story, and had declined to comment on previous reports about Nader and the Seychelles meeting.

Prince, whose sister Betsy DeVos is Trump's education secretary, said last year he and Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, met for about half an hour in a bar in the Indian Ocean country at the suggestion of officials from the United Arab Emirates.

The Post said Nader has been cooperating with Mueller and has met numerous times with investigators since he was stopped and questioned by the FBI after he arrived at Washington's Dulles International Airport in January.

U.S. intelligence agencies determined that Russia had meddled in the 2016 U.S. elections to help Trump — a Republican — defeat Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton. Mueller is investigating Russia's role and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Russia denies the allegations. Trump says there was no collusion between Moscow and his campaign and calls the investigation a witch hunt.

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort
News
Feb. 08 2018
Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort
Alleged Troll Factory Mastermind Prigozhin, 12 Other Russians Charged With U.S. Election Meddling
News
Feb. 16 2018
Alleged Troll Factory Mastermind Prigozhin, 12 Other Russians Charged With U.S. Election Meddling
These Are the Russians Accused of Meddling in the 2016 Election
News
Feb. 19 2018
These Are the Russians Accused of Meddling in the 2016 Election

Latest news

Russian Pop Stars Release Song in Support of ‘Guiding Star’ Putin
Meanwhile…
March 08 2018
Russian Pop Stars Release Song in Support of ‘Guiding Star’ Putin
On Women’s Day, Putin Applauds Russian Women for ‘Taking Care of Homes and Children’
News
March 08 2018
On Women’s Day, Putin Applauds Russian Women for ‘Taking Care of Homes and Children’
Police Officer Harmed by Nerve Agent in Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Now Talking
News
March 08 2018
Police Officer Harmed by Nerve Agent in Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Now Talking
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

News

Oligarch 'Sex Huntress' Requests U.S. Asylum After Arrest

Moscow in your inbox