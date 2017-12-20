U.S. Slaps Magnitsky Sanctions on Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Over Gay Purge

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has been added to a U.S. sanctions list targeting human rights abusers following allegations of a gay purge in his North Caucasus republic.

In April, Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported on secret prisons in Chechnya where gay men were allegedly detained and tortured.



Kadyrov dismissed media reports that gay men are being persecuted in Chechnya, saying there are no gay men there. The long-time ruler of Chechnya and protege of Russian President Vladimir Putin was among five new names to be included on the so-called Magnitsky list on Wednesday.