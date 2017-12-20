News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
7 hours ago U.S. Slaps Magnitsky Sanctions on Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Over Gay Purge
9 hours ago Suspected Moscow Terror Plotter Gets 12 Years Behind Bars
9 hours ago Head of FSB Defends Purges, Denounces Traitors on Cheka Anniversary
News
Suspected Moscow Terror Plotter Gets 12 Years Behind Bars
News
Head of FSB Defends Purges, Denounces Traitors on Cheka Anniversary
News
Putin Ally Targeted by U.S. Sanctions Buys Winery in Crimea
News
Crimean Leader Slams UN Human Rights Criticism As 'Propaganda Myths'
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

U.S. Slaps Magnitsky Sanctions on Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Over Gay Purge

Dec 20, 2017 — 20:07
— Update: 20:23

U.S. Slaps Magnitsky Sanctions on Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov Over Gay Purge

Dec 20, 2017 — 20:07
— Update: 20:23
Denis Grishkin / Vedomosti

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Chechnya, has been added to a U.S. sanctions list targeting human rights abusers following allegations of a gay purge in his North Caucasus republic.

In April, Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported on secret prisons in Chechnya where gay men were allegedly detained and tortured.

See also: Kadyrov Wants Gay Purge But Insists There Are No Gay Men in Chechnya

Kadyrov dismissed media reports that gay men are being persecuted in Chechnya, saying there are no gay men there.

The long-time ruler of Chechnya and protege of Russian President Vladimir Putin was among five new names to be included on the so-called Magnitsky list on Wednesday.

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Ayub Katayev, a Chechen Interior Ministry official who, like Kadyrov has denied the allegations people are being persecuted, has also been blacklisted.

The Magnitsky bill targets those suspected of human rights violations and is named after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer investigating corruption who died under suspicious circumstances in a Russian prison. 

Related
News
News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend
News
Kremlin Pours Cold Water on Kadyrov's Retirement Plans
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+