U.S. Senators Plan to Prevent Trump From Cancelling Russian Sanctions

Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer (NY) and Ben Cardin (MD) are planning to meet next week to discuss a new bill that would prevent the U.S. president from lifting sanctions on Russia without congressional approval.



According to Schumer, the proposal has support from a number of Republicans, including Senator John McCain (AZ) and Lindsey Graham (SC).

"By dropping the sanctions, we say to Russia: go ahead and interfere in our elections and do other bad things," Schumer said.

"It will mean the same thing to China and Iran. That would be horrible," he added.

The Senator said that the sanctions had been imposed due to Russia's actions in Ukraine, and that removing Sanction while Russia continues those actions would pose a threat to U.S. security.







