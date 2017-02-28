Washington May Rename Russian Embassy Address After Assassinated Putin Critic

The U.S. Senate may rename the street outside the Russian Embassy in Washington in honor of slain opposition activist Boris Nemtsov.

The bill, submitted on Monday by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, hopes to change the embassy’s address change from 2650 Wisconsin Avenue to 1 Boris Nemstov Plaza.

In a statement, Rubio described Nemtsov as “just one of Vladimir Putin’s critics who have wound up dead or hospitalized as the regime cracks down on any opposition.”

“The creation of 'Boris Nemtsov Plaza' would permanently remind Putin’s regime and the Russian people that these dissidents’ voices live on, and that defenders of liberty will not be silenced,” Rubio said.

In order to become law, the bill must be passed by both the House and Senate and signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.