U.S. Sees ‘No Sense’ in Complying With INF Treaty

The United States believes it makes “no sense” to comply with a major arms-control pact without Russia’s buy-in, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has said one month after warning that Washington could exit the treaty.

The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty bars Moscow and Washington from stationing short and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe. Pompeo delivered an ultimatum on Dec. 4 that Russia comply with the INF treaty by Feb. 4 or face a United States withdrawal.

“Unfortunately, the Russians have made no effort to comply with the treaty,” he told the conservative American news channel Newsmax TV Thursday.