News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 04 2019 - 10:01

U.S. Sees ‘No Sense’ in Complying With INF Treaty

AP / TASS

The United States believes it makes “no sense” to comply with a major arms-control pact without Russia’s buy-in, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has said one month after warning that Washington could exit the treaty.

The 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty bars Moscow and Washington from stationing short and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe. Pompeo delivered an ultimatum on Dec. 4 that Russia comply with the INF treaty by Feb. 4 or face a United States withdrawal.

“Unfortunately, the Russians have made no effort to comply with the treaty,” he told the conservative American news channel Newsmax TV Thursday.

Read More
INF Is Just Another Unenforceable Treaty (Op-ed)

“It makes no sense for a treaty with two parties, only one of whom is complying, for us to stay in that,” Pompeo said.

The Kremlin denies violating the INF treaty.

President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow would retaliate if the United States pulled out of the 31-year-old missile accord and American missiles appeared in Europe.

Last month Putin accused the United States of raising the risk of nuclear war by threatening to leave the INF treaty and refusing to hold talks about the New START pact that limits nuclear warhead numbers and which expires in 2021.

Russia Is Ramping up Forces Near Border, Ukrainian Military Chief Says
News
Dec. 05 2018
Russia Is Ramping up Forces Near Border, Ukrainian Military Chief Says
Russia's New Laser Weapons Systems Enter Into Service, Military Says
News
Dec. 05 2018
Russia's New Laser Weapons Systems Enter Into Service, Military Says
Russia Says U.S. Has Shown No Evidence It Is in Breach of Nuclear Treaty
News
Dec. 05 2018
Russia Says U.S. Has Shown No Evidence It Is in Breach of Nuclear Treaty


Latest news

Britain Cautions Russia After U.S./UK Citizen Detained for Spying
News
Jan. 04 2019
Britain Cautions Russia After U.S./UK Citizen Detained for Spying
Ex-U.S. Marine Detained in Russia Holds British Citizenship, Reports Say
News
Jan. 04 2019
Ex-U.S. Marine Detained in Russia Holds British Citizenship, Reports Say
Russian Church Says Patriarch’s Christmas Message Stopped at Ukraine Border
News
Jan. 04 2019
Russian Church Says Patriarch’s Christmas Message Stopped at Ukraine Border

Most read

News

Russia Outlaws Youth Protestors

Opinion

Europe Should Woo Russia When Putin's Gone (Op-ed)

News

Crimea Completes Fence on Border With Ukraine

News

Macron, Merkel Demand Russia Release Ukrainian Sailors

News

Moscow Dismisses Franco-German Statement on Ukrainian Sailors

Sign up for our weekly newsletter