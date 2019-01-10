U.S. Sanctions Threaten Russian Plans for Passenger Jet, Media Reports

U.S. sanctions have cut off imports of foreign components needed to produce Russia's first post-Soviet mainline commercial aircraft, threatening its production schedule, the newspaper Kommersant reported on Thursday.

Russia hopes the MS-21, a twin-engine, medium-range passenger plane, will give Boeing and Airbus a run for their money. Three prototypes have been built and the plane had been set to enter serial production in 2020.

But Kommersant, citing a senior government official and Russian aviation industry sources, said U.S. sanctions had cut off imports of components from the United States and Japan that were needed to make the plane's wings and part of its tail fin.

The two manufacturers whose products had been affected were Connecticut-based Hexcel of the United States and Japan's Toray Industries, the newspaper said.