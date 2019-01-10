News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Jan. 10 2019 - 12:01
By Reuters

U.S. Sanctions Threaten Russian Plans for Passenger Jet, Media Reports

Wikicommons

U.S. sanctions have cut off imports of foreign components needed to produce Russia's first post-Soviet mainline commercial aircraft, threatening its production schedule, the newspaper Kommersant reported on Thursday.

Russia hopes the MS-21, a twin-engine, medium-range passenger plane, will give Boeing and Airbus a run for their money. Three prototypes have been built and the plane had been set to enter serial production in 2020.

But Kommersant, citing a senior government official and Russian aviation industry sources, said U.S. sanctions had cut off imports of components from the United States and Japan that were needed to make the plane's wings and part of its tail fin.

The two manufacturers whose products had been affected were Connecticut-based Hexcel of the United States and Japan's Toray Industries, the newspaper said.

Read More
U.S. Imposes Fresh Russia Sanctions for Election Meddling

Russia did not make the necessary components and could not start doing so quickly, Kommersant reported. Previous component deliveries meant Russia only had enough material on hand to make the wings of six more aircraft, it said.

The MS-21's wings, which were to be made from composite materials rather than metal, had been designed to give the aircraft the edge in some respects over Western rivals, Kommersant said.

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation confirmed on Thursday that U.S. sanctions had caused it problems. The company said it had taken measures to maintain wing production and had embarked upon "the step-by-step replacement of the necessary components" with Russian-made equivalents.

Russia's Aeroflot has agreed to lease 50 of the new planes and Moscow has said Syria is in talks about buying the new aircraft. 

Rosneft Pulls Out of $30 Bln Iran Oil Project Over Fears of U.S. Sanctions, Media Reports
News
Dec. 13 2018
Rosneft Pulls Out of $30 Bln Iran Oil Project Over Fears of U.S. Sanctions, Media Reports
EU Offers Ukraine Help but Holds Off on New Russia Sanctions
News
Dec. 14 2018
EU Offers Ukraine Help but Holds Off on New Russia Sanctions
U.S. To Lift Sanctions From Aluminum Giant Rusal
Business
Dec. 20 2018
U.S. To Lift Sanctions From Aluminum Giant Rusal


Latest news

Former U.S. Marine Held in Russia on Spy Charges Seeks Bail
News
Jan. 10 2019
Former U.S. Marine Held in Russia on Spy Charges Seeks Bail
Central African Republic Open to Russian Military Base
News
Jan. 10 2019
Central African Republic Open to Russian Military Base
Russia Dumps $101 Bln From Dollar Reserves in Pivot to China
News
Jan. 10 2019
Russia Dumps $101 Bln From Dollar Reserves in Pivot to China
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets

News

2 Russians Killed in U.S.-Led Airstrikes in Syria, Official Says

News

Russia Disbands the Concept of ‘Dacha’

News

Russian Ruble Tumbles to Almost 3-Year Lows

City

Moscow's Best English Language Bookstores

Sign up for our weekly newsletter