News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 21 2018 - 10:02

U.S. Sanctions Stop $3 Bln in Russian Arms Deals — State Department

Valery Matytsin / TASS

The Russian arms industry has lost more than $3 billion in failed weapons deals with third countries over the threat of U.S. sanctions, the State Department told reporters on Tuesday. 

The Trump administration has held off on imposing sanctions on Russia’s intelligence and defense sectors mandated by legislation passed nearly unanimously by U.S. Congress last year, drawing criticism for failing to penalize Moscow. In January, the U.S. Treasury ratcheted up the pressure on Russia’s elite by publishing a list of 210 individuals tied to the Kremlin that could be the target of future sanctions.

Read More
Kalashnikov Among Russian Firms Under Threat of U.S. Sanctions

A State Department spokeswoman said the agency was “pleased” that the threat of new sanctions had dissuaded some countries from buying “certain Russian materials and supplies.” 

“We believe somewhere north of $3 billion — we’ve been able to stop those transactions,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a daily briefing on Tuesday. 

“Stopping transactions like that is, in effect, a punishment,” she said.

Addressing accusations that Washington does not want to punish the Kremlin for election meddling, Nauert stressed that “comb[ing] through” companies that do business with Russia “will continue to take some time.”

We Can and Must Improve Ties With Russia (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 26 2018
We Can and Must Improve Ties With Russia (Op-ed)
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
News
Jan. 24 2018
Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use
West Is Waging 'Economic War' on Russia to Topple Kremlin — Bank CEO
News
Jan. 24 2018
West Is Waging 'Economic War' on Russia to Topple Kremlin — Bank CEO

Latest news

Russian Blogger Accuses Heathrow Airport of Racism After 'Humiliating' Detention
News
Feb. 21 2018
Russian Blogger Accuses Heathrow Airport of Racism After 'Humiliating' Detention
Moscow Court Upholds FSB’s Refusal to Open Wallenberg Files, Citing Prisoner Privacy
News
Feb. 21 2018
Moscow Court Upholds FSB’s Refusal to Open Wallenberg Files, Citing Prisoner Privacy
FSB Targets St. Petersburg Maly Drama Theater Employees For Fraud
News
Feb. 21 2018
FSB Targets St. Petersburg Maly Drama Theater Employees For Fraud

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox