News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 07 2018 - 10:12

U.S. Rules Out Military Response to Russia-Ukraine Naval Escalation, Official Says

Sergei Malgavko / TASS

The United States is not discussing the possibility of a military response to the recent naval flare-up in the Kerch Strait, the highest-ranking U.S. military officer said on Thursday.

Russian vessels fired on and seized three Ukrainian naval ships on Nov. 25 as they attempted to pass through the narrow Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov, which lies between Russia and Ukraine. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump canceled his scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit over Moscow’s actions in the Kerch Strait.

Read More
'Pain Will Grow' Over Detained Ukrainian Sailors, U.S. Warns Russia

“There is not a discussion ongoing right now about a military dimension in response to the Sea of Azov,” U.S. Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at a conference organized by The Washington Post.

On Tuesday, a senior U.S. State Department official warned that Moscow must release the Ukrainian sailors or face growing consequences.

Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally
News
Nov. 07 2018
Ukraine Introduces Jail Sentences for Russians Who Cross Border Illegally
What’s Behind Russia’s Sanctions on Ukraine? (Op-ed)
Opinion
Nov. 12 2018
What’s Behind Russia’s Sanctions on Ukraine? (Op-ed)
Ukraine Separatists Elect Leaders as Kiev and Moscow Trade Barbs
News
Nov. 13 2018
Ukraine Separatists Elect Leaders as Kiev and Moscow Trade Barbs


Latest news

39 People Murdered in Honor Killings in Russia’s North Caucasus, Dutch NGO Reports
News
Dec. 07 2018
39 People Murdered in Honor Killings in Russia’s North Caucasus, Dutch NGO Reports
Putin’s ‘American’ Oligarch Bleeds Billions After Trump Boasts
News
Dec. 07 2018
Putin’s ‘American’ Oligarch Bleeds Billions After Trump Boasts
Russia Signs $6 Billion Investment Deals With Venezuela, Maduro Says
Business
Dec. 07 2018
Russia Signs $6 Billion Investment Deals With Venezuela, Maduro Says

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

Sign up for our weekly newsletter